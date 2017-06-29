Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2017-2020

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Motivated by the diversity of offerings and price advantage, over half of online buyers worldwide already make purchases across country borders, according to various surveys cited in the report. The deterrents to the practice are concern about delivery time, shipping costs, and product quality, though online merchants are striving to combat those concerns. For example, many shoppers reported that a recent cross-border purchase offered free delivery.

Though myriad merchants are involved in cross-border online retail, two-thirds of online shoppers made their international purchases last year from one of the following dominant marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, AliExpress or Alibaba, making the USA and China the top two destinations for cross-border purchases. The publication also reflects that the products in greatest demand in cross-border online purchases are clothing, electronic items, books and entertainment media.



Key Questions Answered



- What share of global B2C E-Commerce is attributed to cross-border sales?

- How large is cross-border B2C E-Commerce predicted to be in various regions in 2020?

- What are the main drivers and barriers to cross-border B2C E-Commerce growth?

- What percentage of online shoppers in 50 different countries buys cross-border?

- Which product categories are demanded by cross-border online shopper the most?

- What companies are leading in global cross-border E-Commerce?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Europe



5. North America



6. Latin America



7. Middle East and Africa



Companies Mentioned



- Alibaba Group

- Amazon Inc.

- eBay Inc.

- Etsy Inc.

- Wish Inc



