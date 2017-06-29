DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Gamma 2 Robotics (www.gamma2robotics.com) ("Gamma 2" or "the Company"), makers of RAMSEE the Security Robot -- the autonomous, cost-effective physical presence that observes, reports, deters threats and collects data utilized to mitigate risk -- announced today that proven security industry executive Brian Johnson will lead the next phase of the Company's development as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson has over 35 years of CEO, COO and CFO experience in both public and private companies across multiple industries. He brings an extensive background in the security alarm industry, most notably as a senior executive with ADT Security -- where he oversaw the launch of its highly successful Authorized Dealer program (still the industry leader), ran its acquisition program and later led its 2,000-service technician Field Service organization. Johnson was part of ADT's senior leadership team at the time of its $6.5 billion merger with Tyco International in 1997. Immediately prior to his service at ADT, Johnson was instrumental in the $150 million sale of Denver-based Alert Centre, Inc. to ADT.

An inactive attorney and CPA, Johnson also brings to Gamma 2 a strong corporate governance discipline as a prior director of three public and five private companies.

Click here to view Brian's full biography.

"I have been closely following Gamma 2 Robotics for over four years, and I am particularly impressed by the progress made during the past year," stated new CEO Brian Johnson. "Our outstanding team has honed RAMSEE to pilot-ready status, and we have started deploying robots with strategic partners such as Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee. I am excited to help guide Gamma 2 Robotics as it begins deploying robots and generating revenue."

Followed Chairman of the Board Tim Keating, "Gamma 2 Robotics is at a new stage in its development and on the verge of commercialization. At this critical juncture, the Board believes that Brian Johnson will be instrumental in helping chart the Company's course from market launch to active market participant."

Prior CEO Lew Pincus continues to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Gamma 2 Robotics, Inc. (www.gamma2robotics.com) - The New Face of Security™

Gamma 2 Robotics provides mobile robots for security providers and organizations seeking a reliable, cost-effective physical presence to observe, report, detect and deter threats and collect data utilized to mitigate risk. Our robots will detect and immediately report on intruders, suspicious or changed objects, fire, smoke, gases and much more. Unique in the market, our robots are being built by security experts for the $70 billion physical security industry.

Gamma 2 Robotics

Justin Davis

jdavis@gamma2robotics.com



