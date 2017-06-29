Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017-2020

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report contains a projection that by 2020, cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe will raise by double-digit figures. Eastern Europe is expected to outpace Western Europe by growth rate, but trail behind in terms of market size.

The report also cites statistics revealing that European consumers tend to make online purchases within this region instead of purchases elsewhere. Notably, online consumers who make purchases from other EU countries have a share that is over 1.5 times higher than the share of consumers making online purchases outside the EU. The European Commission introduced multiple legislative initiatives in 2016 to help advance this trend.

Furthermore, the market report cites double-digit growth amongst cross-border E-Commerce imports in Russia. What's more, over half of cross-border online spending, as well as a larger share of number of purchases by Russian online shoppers, are completed through Chinese marketplaces. In both areas, EU countries come in second.

Key Questions Answered

- How large is cross-border B2C E-Commerce in Europe compared to other global regions?

- What is the cross-border online shopper penetration in 30+ European countries?

- What are the preferred destinations for online shoppers in Europe when buying cross-border?

- What product categories are demanded the most by cross-border online shoppers in Europe?

- How do cross-border E-Commerce exports and imports develop in selected European markets?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Europe

Companies Mentioned

- Alibaba Group

- Amazon Inc.

- eBay Inc.

- Etsy Inc.

- Wish Inc.

