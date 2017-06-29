VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release dated May 17, 2017, the company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the high-grade Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Kamoa-Kakula Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the DRC government.

The independent NI 43-101 technical report for the updated Kakula Mineral Resource was prepared for Ivanhoe Mines by OreWin Pty Ltd (OreWin), Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc., MDM (Technical) Africa Pty Ltd (MDM); and SRK Consulting (South Africa) Pty Ltd. The report - titled Kakula 2017 Resource Update - has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

