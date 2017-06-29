Nobu Hotels Introduces London And Ibiza

NEW YORK, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nobu Hospitality, the group founded by renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, are pleased to announce the opening of the first two European Nobu Hotels in London & Ibiza.

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, located in London's artistic quarter, offers 148-guest rooms and suites, special event and meeting space and London's newest Nobu Restaurant and Bar. Crafted to suit the energy in Shoreditch, our new Nobu Hotel and Restaurant draws from the area's creative and industrial vibe.

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is like nowhere else in Ibiza. On the shores of Talamanca Bay, the resort offers 152-rooms and suites, two private seafront pools, the new Nobu Restaurant Ibiza, in addition to other restaurants, spa, and boutique shopping. The design reflects an idyllic barefoot luxury style, crafted for couples and families alike.

"We are very proud to open the Nobu Hotel Shoreditch and Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, each with partners who have great vision and passion to create something different and special," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality. "With London and Ibiza opening, we are continuing our European growth where we plan to announce further special Nobu Hotels in distinct locations."

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu hospitality built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel and restaurant management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas and was subsequently named one of the Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor and subsequently Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016 and the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay have opened in 2017. Other Nobu Hotels are in development for Marbella, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, and Bahrain.

