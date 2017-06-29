PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - PROACTIS, a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, has been named to the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 (SDCE 100) for the fifth consecutive year. The award recognizes PROACTIS for its proven ability to help organizations maximize savings, reduce risk and generate bottom-line business value.

"Even the most mature procurement organizations struggle to generate maximum value from what they spend," said Brian Miller, vice president of managed services at PROACTIS. "We are committed to equipping our customers with the technology and services they need to more effectively uncover savings opportunities and optimize procurement value, and our naming to the SDCE 100 is a terrific testament to that ongoing effort."

PROACTIS's award-winning project features its partnership with a major national restaurant chain. PROACTIS was tasked with helping their procurement team deliver on a critical business objective: offering high-quality, healthy and natural menu items to customers at affordable prices. PROACTIS helped the restaurant identify savings of more than $6 million in the past year through its sourcing services partnership, and enabled the chain to continue offering high-quality and healthy ingredients without raising prices -- a major competitive advantage.

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value across the supply chain function. Visit www.proactis.com learn more.

About PROACTIS

PROACTIS specializes in helping organizations take the waste out of all their non-payroll spend to deliver greater bottom-line value. We deliver technology solutions and associated services that help them transform the way they buy and pay for all types of goods and services to eliminate wasted time, money and talent throughout the business.

Our Spend Control and eProcurement platform includes solutions to support the entire procure-to-pay process, including the source-to-contract cycle of supplier management, sourcing contract management and content management integrated with the purchase-to-pay cycle of guided buying, purchase authorization and invoice processing. It also includes a cloud-based supplier network to facilitate efficient, effective supplier interaction and commerce.

Learn more at proactis.com.

