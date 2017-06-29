India Digital Payment Systems Market, 2023

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Payment Systems Market in India - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The Digital Payment Systems Market in India market will witness a CAGR of 58.90% during the forecast period FY2017-FY2023.

Indian payments industry is largely dominated by cash-based transactions. The banking industry in the country was majorly branch-based till 2014. Later, there was a considerable growth in the branch-less channels of banking, which has further explored into digital payments in both rural and urban regions. Indian digital payments industry is expected to reach $700 billion by 2022 in terms of value of transactions.



It is expected that more than 80% of the urban population in India will adopt digital payments as a part of their routine by 2022, and 70% of the retail chains will adopt the same. The reduced transaction charges and the degree of ease of cash transfers associated with the electronic fund transfers and mobile banking will further drive the growth of digital payment systems in India.

Also, the Indian Government is bringing positive policy framework such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), financial inclusion, improving digital infrastructure, launching payment systems such as aadhar enabled payments, UPI, and others which are supporting the digital payments industry. In 2016, Indian Government made a significant move, i.e. demonetization, to curb black money circulation within the country and to increase digital payment penetration. It is a phenomenal step made by India towards improving cashless economy, resulting in sharp increase of several digital payment channels in the country.



The market is segmented by digital payment system types and regions. The digital payment system types include mobile wallets, internet banking, mobile banking, PoS, and others. The regions covered in the report are urban and rural regions; currently, urban region segment holds the major market share followed by rural segment.



Mobile Wallets; India's mobile wallet ecosystem is yet to be competitive, however major e-commerce and telecom companies are fuelling this industry through business expansion. Also, a strong regulatory support is yet to come into force for the exponential growth of digital payments ecosystem in India.



The changing customer behavior, increasing internet penetration rate, and government policies are fueling the industry which is indirectly supported by the growing demand for P2P payments, e-commerce platforms, utility bill payments, and others. The development of digital infrastructure in India stands out by providing a strong technological ecosystem for the digital payments industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Outlook



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution

4.2 Ecosystem

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Rapid expansion of digital technologies

4.3.1.2 To create competitive advantage

4.3.1.3 The evolution in customer behaviour

4.3.1.4 Reduced transaction charges

4.3.1.5 Government initiatives

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack of payment processing infrastructure

4.3.2.2 Unable to process higher amount of transactions

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 India's Digital Payments Revolution

4.3.3.2 Hidden opportunities in the rural markets through localization

4.3.3.3 Contactless Payments: Wearable Technology



5 Payment Banks in India

5.1 Evolution of Payment Banks

5.2 Comparison between Payment Banks and Traditional Banks

5.3 Implementation of Payments Banks



6 Types of Payment Channel: Outlook

6.1 Overview

6.2 Digital Channel

6.3 Branch Based Channel

6.4 Others



7 Digital Payment System Types: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mobile Banking

7.3 Internet Banking

7.4 Point of Sale Terminals

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Credit card Penetration

7.5.2 Debit card Penetration

7.6 Mobile Wallet

7.7 Others



8 Mobile Wallets: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Different Types of mobile wallets:

8.1.2 Mobile Wallet Service Types

8.1.2.1 Recharges

8.1.2.2 Money transfer

8.1.2.3 Retail Bill Payments

8.1.2.4 Travel Booking

8.1.2.5 Others

8.2 Mobile Wallets: Telecom Players

8.2.1 Airtel money

8.2.2 Vodafone: mPesa

8.2.3 Idea Money

8.3 Mobile Wallets:Banks

8.3.1 HDFC Bank: PayZapp

8.3.2 ICICI: Bank Pockets

8.3.3 Axis Bank: LIME

8.3.4 State Bank Buddy

8.4 E-commerce and Technology Providers

8.4.1 Free Charge

8.4.2 PhonePe

8.4.2.1 Overview

8.4.3 Samsung Pay

8.5 Other Predominate Players

8.5.1 PayUmoney

8.5.2 Paytm

8.5.3 MobiKwik



9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Urban

9.3 Rural



10 Competitive Landscape



