Big Data on Demand and Analytics Service Optimizes Clients Access to Information

Citi announces the rollout of Citi Velocity Clarity, a comprehensive data and analytics platform using Big Data technology delivered through an integrated suite of advanced online functionalities.

The platform consolidates and analyzes data across multiple Citi Custody and Fund Services (CFS) products and will be expanded to include the broader Investor Services content in the future.

It leverages Citi's private, cloud-based, big data on demand infrastructure to enable fast and efficient consumption of information drawn from multiple sources. Content can be consolidated into Clarity from a variety of Citi's Custody and Fund Services systems, clients' own internal data and third party data providers. The platform also offers advanced self-service customization functionalities including data on demand via an application programming interface (DoD API) that provides flexibility in connecting to big data content by using dynamic calculation and analytical engines, business intelligence tools as well as remote client data warehouses.

Drawing from this construct, clients can easily navigate through content tailored to their needs by using a series of dashboards monitoring and analyzing data regarding their investments including portfolio analysis, valuation, holdings, net asset value, counterparty risk, country exposures and trading flows.

"We are pleased to announce this exciting new service as a continued demonstration of our ongoing investment in Citi's Custody and Fund Service offering globally," Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services said. "Clarity was designed as a turnkey capability, which allows clients to navigate through investment data in a seamless manner without the expense and timeframe usually required to implement a full data warehouse.The feedback from early adopters has been very positive with clients praising the design, ease of navigation, speed and overall user experience."

Citi Velocity Clarity has been delivered to a core set of pilot clients earlier this year. The platform rollout will be continuing throughout the remainder of 2017 with Custody and Fund Service global accounting clients. Additional client segments and content will follow in 2018. Clarity is fully integrated with Citi Velocity, the award-winning research and trading platform, thereby providing clients with a single point of entry to access Citi's data, analytics, research and execution services.

Commenting on the platform, Ciara Geoghegan, Director of Operations and Finance, Irish Life Investment Managers said: "As a pilot user of Clarity, we've been very pleased with the power and interactive nature of the platform. The dashboards allow for flexible data interrogation and the visualizations are intuitive and insightful. It streamlines what has historically been a much more complex data navigation process."

"As our clients' requirement for greater visibility, transparency and automation continues to grow, we are pleased to launch this new solution to help them navigate an increasingly challenging and complex market environment," Okan Pekin, Global Head of Investor Services and Direct Clearing and Custody said. "The launch of Clarity highlights our commitment to continuously strengthen our Investor Services offering through innovative and integrated solutions that meet our clients' needs across multiple products and technologies."

Citi Investor Services provides institutional investors with access to an end-to-end set of flexible investment solutions across Prime Finance and Agency Securities Lending, Futures, OTC Clearing and Collateral Management, Custody and Fund Services.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006085/en/

Contacts:

Citi

London

Capucine Boncenne

capucine.boncenne@citi.com

+44 (20) 7508-9355

or

New York

Nina Das

nina.das@citi.com

+1 (212) 816-9267

or

Hong Kong

James Griffiths

james.a.griffiths@citi.com

+852-2868-7668