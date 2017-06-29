Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Paints and Coatings Market Czech Republic Top-Line Data Country Overview" report to their offering.
The top-line data report is designed to provide the industry with the main features of the paints and coatings market.
Data was built and modelled based on the extensive research that the researcher conducts on a regular basis for the key paint markets in the world and crossed-checked against several macro-economic, construction and demographic indicators.
Report Industry Scope:
- Architectural
- General Industrial
- Automotive OEM
- Automotive Refinish
- Automotive Plastic Parts
- Protective
- Industrial Wood (excluding residual or inexistent markets)
Market Data:
- Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2021)
- Market Values in EUR and USD (2011-2021)
- Chemistry Breakdown (pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, nitrocellulose, polyesters, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, others) (2011-2021)
- Technology Breakdown (water-based, solvent-based, radiation cured, powder) (2011-2021)
- Macroeconomic Data and Construction Data
- Import/Export Statistics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kp3fsf/paints_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006091/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Paints and Coatings