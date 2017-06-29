With company representatives, Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz, local officials, and community leaders on-hand, IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today officially broke ground for its future Milwaukee-area store that is slated to open Summer 2018 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Until then, local customers can shop at the closest IKEA stores: Chicago-area IKEA Bolingbrook and IKEA Schaumburg, and Twin Cities-area IKEA Bloomington, MN; or online at IKEA-USA.com.

The 291,000-square-foot future IKEA Oak Creek and its approximately 1,000 parking spaces will be built on 29 acres at the northwestern corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue, approximately 12 miles south of downtown Milwaukee. IKEA has contracted with Pepper Construction to build the project, and store plans reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide. In addition, IKEA will evaluate potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.

"This location will help bring the unique IKEA family-friendly shopping experience closer to many Milwaukee-area customers who currently can shop only at IKEA stores elsewhere or online," said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. "The store also will attract new customers from throughout Wisconsin who value good design, good function and affordable prices, but have not had a chance yet to shop at IKEA."

The future IKEA Oak Creek will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area, and a 300-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a 'Children's IKEA' area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking. In addition to the more than 500 jobs that are expected during the construction phase, approximately 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the new store opens. IKEA Oak Creek also will provide significant annual sales and property tax revenue for local governments and schools.

Candidates interested in working at this employer of choice should begin looking online next year at IKEA-USA.com, where they can apply for diverse positions available in home furnishings sales, interior design, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, maintenance, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and stock replenishment. Among its total coworkers, IKEA Oak Creek also will offer more than 50 food service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Foodmarket, Café Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 44 in the U.S. IKEA has been included in rankings of "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSA, @IKEAUSANews, or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

