TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, North America's leading public safety communications provider, has announced its establishment of an internal organization focused on delivering Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services. The new organization, named Network Solutions, will be led by industry veteran Jeroen de Witte. Its mission is to ensure Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) of all sizes have the right steps, the technology and guidance to migrate to NG9-1-1.

"The move to NG9-1-1 is complex and won't happen overnight," said Jeff Robertson, Airbus DS Communications CEO. "Our Network Solutions organization brings together the components necessary for a successful migration, such as our world-class technology and long-standing expertise. We know the right steps and have the right tools and team to get any 9-1-1 agency to full NG9-1-1, no matter their size."

To fulfill the company's NG9-1-1 strategy, de Witte will serve as Vice President of Network Solutions and will oversee its day-to-day business operations. This includes the implementation and ongoing evolution of the VESTA® NEXT portfolio of NG9-1-1 services. De Witte brings more than 25 years' experience to the role, including his most recent tenure as the company's Chief Technology Officer. In his 14 years with Airbus DS Communications, he has also fulfilled the responsibilities of Vice President and Director of Research and Development, giving him unique perspective and skills.

"Migrating to NG9-1-1 can seem overwhelming," said de Witte. "But, with our VESTA NEXT portfolio of hardware, software and services, all PSAPs have their own straightforward path to NG9-1-1 and a trusted technology partner in us to get them there."

The VESTA® NEXT portfolio is comprised of services for Next Generation IP Call Handling and IP Call Routing, Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) and GIS. PSAPs that rely on Airbus DS Communications for NG9-1-1 assistance get a comprehensive solution since the company has achieved Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) status in multiple states. This allows Airbus DS Communications to provide PSAPs in-region or in-state networks.

For more information on Airbus DS Communications and its VESTA NEXT portfolio of NG9-1-1 services, visit www.airbus-dscomm.com.

