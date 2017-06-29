Global Facial Injectables (Dermal Fillers & Botox) Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Facial Injectables Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments - product type, end-users, and regions.

The factors such as increase in beauty consciousness, growing awareness about facial injections, increasing demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, and anticipated launch of new products are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trends such as increase in demand for combination treatments, rise in medical tourism, and increase in disposable income that will drive the market at a significant pace during the forecast period. The markets in Brazil, India, China, and Russia are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the adoption of cosmetic procedures in these countries is high.



The market is monopolistic and dominated by Allergan, which has more than 45% market share in the total global facial injectables market. The market is fragmented with the presence of many global and local players. The factors such as increased prevalence of skin related disorders, growing popularity about spas and beauty clinics, focus on improving facial appearances, increasing adoption of non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, and increasing disposable income are driving the market growth.



Botox and dermal fillers are the most popular treatments among all class of people and have become the most common aesthetic procedures among end-users. Botox dominated the market, while dermal fillers segment is positioned above due to the huge adoption of a wide variety of fillers owing to its growing use in many areas. In 2016, there were about 7.05 million injections of botulinum toxin worldwide. It is because of the shift in cultural thinking, high spending on beauty products, and increased brand popularity.



On an average, women have started spending $300-$500 billion a year on beauty products. Moreover, advances in technologies such as injecting techniques and molecular changes adopted in filler materials have brought safe and simple methods in performing facial injections to patients. Further, the market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which are defining the future of the Global Facial Injectables market.



The major products in the market include:



- Restylane - Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

- Juvederm - Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

- PREVELLE Silk - Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

- Hydrelle - Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

- Belotero - Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

- Cosmoplast - Collagen-Based Fillers

- Evolence - Collagen-Based Fillers

- Sculptra - Semi-Permanent Fillers

- Radiesse - Semi-Permanent Fillers

- ArteFill - Permanent Fillers

- BOTOX - OnabotulinumtoxinA

- Dysport - AbobotulinumtoxinA

- Xeomin - IncobotulinumtoxinA

- Myobloc - RimabotulinumtoxinB



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Positioning

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Medical Aesthetics Industry

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM): Facial Injectables Market



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics



6 Facial Injectables Market by Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Dermal Fillers

6.3 Botox



7 Facial Injectables Market by End Users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Dermatology Centers

7.4 Physician's Office



8 Facial Injectables Market by Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 The Americas

8.3 The EMEA Region

8.4 The APAC region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 Allergan Plc

10.2 Galderma S.A.

10.3 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

10.4 Ipsen S.A.



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Sinclair Pharma Plc

11.2 Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.

11.3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



