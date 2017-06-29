Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) today successfully launched a bond issue for a total of one billion euros in two tranches of 500 million euros each, with maturities of 7 and 15 years. The respective maturity dates of these two tranches are July 6, 2024 and July 6, 2032 and their annual coupons are respectively 0.750% and 1.875%.

Legrand will use this bond issue to finance its acquisition1 of Milestone AV Technologies LLC2, a US frontrunner in the high-value segment of Audio-Video infrastructure and power.

With the order book subscribed three times over, this totally successful new issuance demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's business model as well as the quality of its financial structure, and will allow the Group to pursue the extension of its debt's maturity.

1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.

2 The press release and the presentation published on June 28, 2017 following the announcement of Milestone AV Technologies LLC's acquisition by Legrand are available on the Group's website www.legrand.com

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2017 first-half results: July 31, 2017

"Quiet period 1 " starts July 3, 2017

"Quiet period " starts July 3, 2017 2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017

"Quiet period1" starts October 7, 2017

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

