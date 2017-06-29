Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, today announced plans to convert the convertible bonds it holds in CS (Euronext Paris: SX) into shares.

As previously announced in its press release of 10 March 2017, CS is considering a targeted external growth strategy focusing on its core business.

In view of this, Sopra Steria Group declared its intent to convert the CS convertible bonds it holds into shares, thereby giving it access to 11.39%1 of the share capital, and has stated that it would consider backing the company in the event of an equity increase related to its growth plans.

In this context, Duna Cie and Sopra Steria, which do not plan to act in concert, will replace the current agreement on convertible bonds with a reciprocal preemptive right, which may only be exercised from 1 January 2018, with the option for each party to request an initial offer from the other party for its stake in CS.

These changes confirm the existing industrial and commercial partnership between CS and Sopra Steria.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market, spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific software development, infrastructure management and business process services. It provides end-to-end solutions to address the core business needs of large companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow. Combining added value with innovative high-performance services, Sopra Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With over 40,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €3.7 billion in 2016.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website: www.soprasteria.com

1 On the basis of a share capital of 17,346,547 shares on 1 June 2017

