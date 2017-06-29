NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute, a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, a leading producer of life science conferences, is pleased to announce the final selection of diagnostics innovators confirmed to present their latest research and clinical advancements at the ninth annual Next Generation Dx Summit, August 15-18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Presentations will span the breadth of opportunity across diagnostics, including the coverage of novel immunotherapy biomarkers, non-invasive and point-of-care testing, companion diagnostics, clinical NGS assays, digital PCR, and diagnostics for infectious diseases, critical care, forensics, microfluidics and the microbiome. More than 1,000 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology professionals participate each year.



"There is already tremendous innovation happening across the diagnostics industry. Our goal is to bring the teams at the forefront of these advancements together to build on each other's findings," states Christina Lingham, Executive Director of Conferences and Fellow at Cambridge Healthtech Institute. "By zoning in on timely areas of research and clinical application, we respond to the most important opportunity in the field: putting these innovations to use to achieve the most advanced decision-making and patient care."



Participants of Next Generation Dx Summit can choose from 19 focused conference programs and symposia, as well as a wide selection of tactical short courses. Bridging the three days of scientific discussions, a panel of industry thought leaders will address the fields' greatest accomplishments, opportunities, challenges, and predictions, with a focus on regulation and reimbursement. Panelists include: Mary Steele Williams (Association for Molecular Pathology), Julie Khani (American Clinical Laboratory Association), Andrew Fish (AdvaMedDx), Michael Bennett (American Association for Clinical Chemistry and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), and J. Leonard Lichtenfeld (American Cancer Society). Respected industry leaders Bruce Quinn and Alberto Gutierrez (FDA Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health) will moderate the discussion.



Full program details are available at http://www.nextgenerationdx.com.

Members of the media are encouraged to participate. Please contact Lisa Scimemi at lscimemi@healthtech.com to apply for a press pass and to inquire about opportunities for coordinated faculty interviews.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Contact:



LIsa Scimemi

Marketing Communications Director

Cambridge Healthtech Institue

lscimemi@healthtech.com