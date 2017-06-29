

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing his recent Twitter assault against the media, President Donald Trump launched personal attacks against the hosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Thursday.



Trump said the attack on former Congressman Joe Scarborough and commentator Mika Brzezinski was in response to them speaking 'badly' about him.



'I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore),' Trump tweeted. 'Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!'



Trump frequently called in to the show during the Republican primaries but stopped as Scarborough and Brzezinski turned more critical.



Brzezinski responded to the president with a tweet showing a Cheerios ad featuring the slogan 'Made For Little Hands,' an apparent reference to the attacks on Trump's hand size during the campaign.



The tweet from Trump has drawn criticism from several Republican lawmakers, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., saying it was not an 'appropriate comment.'



'What we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn't help do that,' Ryan said.



Senators Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also suggested the tweet was beneath the dignity of the office of the president.



However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump in an interview with Fox News.



'I don't think that the president's ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn't push back,' Sanders said. 'There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him but to frankly everyone around him.'



She added, 'This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



