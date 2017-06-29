$16.5 Billion Rigid Transparent Plastics Market, 2015-2017 & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rigid Transparent Plastics" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Rigid Transparent Plastics will Grow from $16.5 Billion in 2016 to Nearly $21.4 Billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 5.3%

The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for rigid transparent plastics, in value terms for each material and/or in volume terms from 2016 through 2021. The North American market is not included in this study; a separate report covers that market.

In this report, rigid transparent plastics include polycarbonate (PC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), poly-methyl methacrylate (PMMA), styrene block copolymers (SBC), styrene methylmethacrylate (SMMA), cellulosic, polyamide (PA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

The ABS sector will cover the technologies and production of styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), also known as acrylonitrile styrene (AS). Forecasts are classified by product type, technology type, application and geographical region.



Report Includes



- An overview of the global markets for rigid transparent plastics outside of North America.

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Discussion concerning manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand.

- Applications covered include building/construction, automotive, appliances, electronics, and medical.

- Information covering the impact of governmental regulations and international agreements.

- Analyses of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Methodology

- Information Sources



2: Summary



- Largest And Fastest-Growing Markets

- Significant Trends



3: Overview



- Definition Of The Industry

- Future Developments

- International Targets And Regulations



4: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product



- Global Market In Volume Terms And Price

- Global Market For Rigid Transparent Polycarbonate (Pc) Plastics

- Global Market For Rigid Transparent Poly Vinyl Chloride (Pvc) Plastics

- Global Market For Rigid Transparent Polystyrene (Ps) Plastics

- Global Market For Rigid Transparent Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) And Styrene Acrylonitrile (San) Plastics

- Global Market For Rigid Transparent Poly-Methyl Methacrylate (Pmma) Plastics

- Global Rigid Transparent Polypropylene (Pp) Plastic Market

- Global Market For Other Rigid Transparent Plastic



5: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Application



- Electronic And Electrical Rigid Transparent Plastics Market By Product

- Architectural Rigid Transparent Plastics Market By Product

- Packaging Rigid Transparent Plastics Market By Product

- Medical Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product

- Automotive Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product



6: Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Processing Technologies



- Injection Molding Rigid Transparent Plastics Market By Product

- Extrusion Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product

- Blow Molding Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product



7: Manufacturing Processes And Technologies



- Manufacturing Methods

- Process Economics

- Performance Comparison

- U.S. Patent Analysis



8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis By Products



- Global Rigid Transparent Polycarbonate (Pc) Resin And Plastic Industry

- Global Pvc Resin And Plastic Industry

- Global Ps Resin And Plastic Industry

- Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Resin And Plastic Industry

- Global Poly-Methyl Methacrylate (Pmma) Resin And Plastic Industry



9: Chinese Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



10: European Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



11: Asian Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



12: South American Rigid Transparent Plastics Market And Industry



13: Company Profiles



- Braskem

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

- Chi Mei Corporation

- China National Petroleum Corporation (Cnpc)

- DOW Chemical Co.

- Eastman Chemical

- Exxonmobil Chemical Co.

- Formosa Plastics Group

- Hanwha Chemical Corporation

- Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd.

- LG Chem Ltd.

- Lyondellbasell Industries

- Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ril)

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Sinopec Group

- Styrolution Group Gmbh

- Total Petrochemicals

- Toyo Styrene Co Ltd

- Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.



