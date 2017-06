WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR) have staged a notable recovery attempt after seeing initial weakness but remain firmly in the red. After hitting a seven-month intraday low, Pier 1 is currently down by 8.9 percent.



The initial drop by Pier 1 came after the home furnishings and décor retailer reported a narrower than expected fiscal first quarter loss but on weaker than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX