

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Thursday, extending this week's run of directionless trading amid mixed signals on U.S. interest rates.



August gold was down $3.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,245.80/oz.



There was little movement in gold prices as stocks fell sharply in late morning dealing.



Encouraging economic news prompted speculation the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates in the coming months, but remarks from a top central banker made the case for keeping rates on hold.



U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.4% annual pace in the first quarter, revised figures show. That's an improvement from the prior 1.2% reading and double the initial 0.7% estimate.



Still, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the current level of interest rates is appropriate for the low-inflation environment.



'Even if the U.S. unemployment rate declines substantially further, current estimates suggest the effects on U.S. inflation are likely to be small,' Bullard said.



The Labor Department today said initial jobless claims inched up to 244,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.



Elsewhere, the Bank of England needs to explore the possibility of raising interest rates if inflation continues to accelerate, the central bank's chief economist Andrew Haldane said Thursday.



'We need to look seriously at the possibility of raising interest rates to keep the lid on those cost of living increases,' Haldane, who sits on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, told BBC during a visit to Wales.



