Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Video Content: The new El Dorado?" report to their offering.
The report looks at the potential success of vertical integration in the audiovisual value chain by telcos, TV broadcasters and Internet players.
- It analyses the reasons for the many operations we are seeing by exploring the changes taking place in the audiovisual environment.
- It provides an overview of the major acquisitions involving companies and content rights, as well as the new companies and services created by players downstream in the chain.
- It then seeks to understand the role played by content in the strategy of each category of player based on concrete examples.
- The report also examines the strengths and weaknesses of the three player categories involved in this race to acquire content, before exploring each one's prospects for success and possible alternative strategies.
Slideshow Includes:
A changing TV environment
- A rapidly restructuring market
- Value shifting upstream in the audiovisual chain
The race for ownership of content
- Telcos/cablecos: numerous operations to integrate content
- Integration of production activities by TV channel broadcasters
- Premium rights acquisition by Internet players
The role of content in player strategies
- Content is a loss leader for telcos/cablecos
- FTA and pay-TV broadcasters facing different challenges
- Internet players split between using content as a loss leader or core business
What are the prospects for success?
- Interest in convergence between telcos and content providers, but with reservations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
3. General context
4. The race for ownership of content
5. What are the prospects for success?
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Alibaba
- Altice/SFR
- Amazon
- Apple
- BT
- BeIN
- Canal+
- Comcast
- Deutsche Telekom
- DirecTV
- Disney
- Distribuidora de Television Digital Hulu
- ESPN
- HBO
- KPN
- Liberty Global
- Lionsgate
- Mediaset
- NBCUniversal
- Netflix
- Orange
- ProSiebenSat.1
- Proximus
- Sky
- Swisscom
- TF1
- Telecom Italia
- Telefónica
- Time Warner
- Verizon
- Yahoo!
- YouTube
