Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 20:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Video Content: The New El Dorado?

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Video Content: The new El Dorado?" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report looks at the potential success of vertical integration in the audiovisual value chain by telcos, TV broadcasters and Internet players.

- It analyses the reasons for the many operations we are seeing by exploring the changes taking place in the audiovisual environment.
- It provides an overview of the major acquisitions involving companies and content rights, as well as the new companies and services created by players downstream in the chain.
- It then seeks to understand the role played by content in the strategy of each category of player based on concrete examples.
- The report also examines the strengths and weaknesses of the three player categories involved in this race to acquire content, before exploring each one's prospects for success and possible alternative strategies.

Slideshow Includes:

A changing TV environment

- A rapidly restructuring market
- Value shifting upstream in the audiovisual chain

The race for ownership of content

- Telcos/cablecos: numerous operations to integrate content
- Integration of production activities by TV channel broadcasters
- Premium rights acquisition by Internet players

The role of content in player strategies

- Content is a loss leader for telcos/cablecos
- FTA and pay-TV broadcasters facing different challenges
- Internet players split between using content as a loss leader or core business

What are the prospects for success?

- Interest in convergence between telcos and content providers, but with reservations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

3. General context

4. The race for ownership of content

5. What are the prospects for success?

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T
  • Alibaba
  • Altice/SFR
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • BT
  • BeIN
  • Canal+
  • Comcast
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • DirecTV
  • Disney
  • Distribuidora de Television Digital Hulu
  • ESPN
  • Facebook
  • HBO
  • KPN
  • Liberty Global
  • Lionsgate
  • Mediaset
  • NBCUniversal
  • Netflix
  • Orange
  • ProSiebenSat.1
  • Proximus
  • Sky
  • Swisscom
  • TF1
  • Telecom Italia
  • Telefónica
  • Time Warner
  • Twitter
  • Verizon
  • Yahoo!
  • YouTube


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7j33p/video_content


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire