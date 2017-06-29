MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX VENTURE: PYR)(OTCQB: PYRNF), a high-tech company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and plasma torch products, announces today that, further to its press release issued earlier today, and in response to a significant number of inquiries relating to a possible private placement offering, the Company confirms that there are absolutely no discussions to undertake any such offerings at this time.

"Given the enormous amount of inquiries, notably with respect to a private placement offering at a price ranging from $0.50-$0.70, we thought it prudent to inform the market and stakeholders that there is absolutely no private placement offering being considered at this time, in this or any other price range." said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "Although it is our policy not to comment on such inquiries, we believe under the circumstances it is necessary to do so. The fact of the matter is, we have recently refused offers to undertake a private placement offering when the stock was trading above $0.90. This is not to suggest that we would not consider financings should they be reasonable and necessary in the ordinary course of business; however, at this time no such discussions are being held."

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. PyroGenesis provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Its core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Its operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace (Ticker Symbol: PYRNF). For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

