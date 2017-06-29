

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has recently seen a modest improvement in his approval rating, according to the results of a new Quinnipiac University national poll released on Thursday.



The poll found that 40 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, although 55 percent disapprove.



Trump's approval rating is up from a negative 34 percent to 57 percent score earlier this month and has reached the highest level since shortly after he launched a missile strike against Syria.



However, Quinnipiac noted a majority of voters think Trump does not have good leadership skills, is not honest, and does not care about average Americans.



'A bump, not a jump, in approval for President Donald Trump, who is still mired in awful numbers on leadership, honesty and empathy,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



The poll also found that voters say 61 percent to 32 percent that Trump should stop tweeting from his personal Twitter account.



Quinnipiac said Republicans are more likely to say Trump should stop tweeting from his personal account for the first time since it asked the question.



The survey was conducted before Trump's latest tweet personally attacking the hosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' which has attracted criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.



The Quinnipiac poll of 1,212 voters was conducted June 22nd through 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX