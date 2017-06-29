Global Respiratory Care Devices Market 2017-2023 - Therapeutics, Monitoring, Diagnostics, and Consumables

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report to their offering.

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments - product types, end-users, and regions.



The global respiratory care devices market by products is segmented into therapeutics, monitoring, diagnostics, and consumables. Therapeutic devices segment holds the largest share in the market with more than 65% of the total market share. Due to the better technology advancement in this segment, therapeutic devices are expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. Among the various therapeutic devices, PAP devices are expected to grow at a high rate and occupy significant share in the market due to the huge undiagnosed population of sleep apnea. The market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which are defining the future of the Global Respiratory Care Devices market.



The factors such as rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, huge demand for enhanced portable devices, increasing geriatric population, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trend of intelligent ventilators, portable PAP devices, smart inhalers, and nebulizers which are helping in providing real-time monitoring and transmission of data to the physicians. The markets in India, Brazil, China, and Japan are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the prevalence of respiratory diseases in these countries is high.



The major driver of the respiratory device market is high smoking global population, which is increasing the disease burden. Smoking causes about 90% of all lung cancer deaths and 80% of all deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is observed that smokers are 12-13 times more likely to die from COPD than the non-smokers. Currently, market players are developing advanced technology PAP devices for the treatment of sleep apnea.



At present, the therapeutic devices are dominating the Global Respiratory Care Devices market, and a lot of new players are focusing on developing smart devices to provide real-time end to end services and to gain future business opportunities. Many major players are launching new products to maintain their leadership in the market. Apart from this, the big players are acquiring small companies to enhance their product portfolio and retain their market leadership.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Positioning

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Medical Devices Industry

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM): Respiratory Care Devices Market



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 Respiratory Devices Market by Therapeutic Areas: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

6.3 Asthma

6.4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

6.5 Cystic Fibrosis

6.6 Pneumonia

6.7 Sleep Apnea

6.8 Tuberculosis



7 Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product Types: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diagnostics Devices

7.3 Therapeutic Devices

7.4 Monitoring Devices

7.5 Consumables and Accessories



8 Respiratory Care Devices Market by End Users: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4 Home Care



9 Respiratory Care Devices Market by Regions: Market Size and Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Medtronic Plc

11.2 BD

11.3 Resmed Inc.

11.4 Fisher &Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

11.5 Philips Heathcare



12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 Hamlinton Medical AG

12.2 Drager Medical GmbH

12.3 Maquet Corp.

12.4 GE Healthcare

12.5 Invacare Corp.

12.6 Chart Industries Inc.



