U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.: NBA Star John Salley Partners with Stem Cell Centers of Excellence

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Steve Nudelberg, Principal Thinker of On the Ball Ventures, is pleased to announce the partnership between John Salley and Stem Cell Centers of Excellence.

On June 24, 2017, John Salley had his first stem cell procedure to harvest his own stem cells and create relief in his shoulders and knees. On the Ball, in keeping with our mantra to create ideas and opportunities to grow business, felt that John Salley would be a natural addition to enhance the national roll out of Stem Cell Centers of Excellence treatment clinics. "As a spokesperson for the vegan lifestyle and long-time friend of On the Ball, John has a keen understanding of how the body functions and how stem cell treatment is a natural alternative for the athlete community. John is a perfect conduit," says Steve Nudelberg

John Salley, Entrepreneur, NBA Star, Actor, Philanthropist, and Vegan, has suffered years of agonizing pain after a lucrative career in the NBA. He was set to have surgery on his knees and shoulders but, in keeping with his vegan, clean philosophy, Salley partnered with Stem Cell Centers of Excellence to advocate for using your own body's stem cells to heal itself. "I am excited to be part of the future with the team at Stem Cell Centers of Excellence. Two things jump to mind after my recent treatment: one, I can't wait for my body to start healing itself and, two, I feel secure in knowing that my stem cells, which are not getting any younger, are now stored and will be ready should I need them for future use at any time," says John Salley.

"Superstar athlete and wellness expert John Salley is the ideal individual to represent Stem Cell Centers of Excellence as we continue educating the public about the benefits of stem cells and the body's ability to heal itself," said Mike Tomas, President and CEO of U.S. Stem Cell Inc. "John has seen first-hand how injuries to athletes, and sports enthusiasts alike, can be devastating with long recovery times. Cutting-edge stem cell treatments for individuals with orthopedic as well as neurological conditions are an excellent option for these patients to improve their quality of life."

With a new clinic in Miami, FL and additional clinics opening soon around the country, Stem Cell COE provides comprehensive stem cell treatments using the U.S. Stem Cell Inc. (OTCQB: USRM) innovative technologies and the latest USSC regenerative medicine research. After treatment, the body's own healing potential may naturally repair and regenerate damaged tissue. U.S. Stem Cell's team of scientists have pioneered in-clinic regenerative medicine protocols and helped thousands of patients to naturally heal. The company is at the forefront of this innovative technology and will continue to create unique solutions for patients in need. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.stemcellcoe.com.

On the Ball has been in business for over twenty-two years. Starting out as a sports marketing company to a traditional marketing agency to business development resource. Acclaimed for its strategic thinking and sales-focused abilities, On the Ball specializes in all things sales. By investing time and talent in emerging ideas, the agency can specifically help companies grow.

About U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

US Stem Cell, Inc. (formerly Bioheart, Inc.) is an emerging enterprise in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry. We are focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease by repairing and replacing damaged or aged tissue, cells and organs and restoring their normal function. We believe that regenerative medicine / cellular therapeutics will play a large role in positively changing the natural history of diseases ultimately, we contend, lessening patient burdens as well as reducing the associated economic impact disease imposes upon modern society.

Our business, which includes three operating divisions (US Stem Cell Training, Vetbiologics, and US Stem Cell Clinic), includes the development of proprietary cell therapy products, as well as revenue generating physician and patient based regenerative medicine / cell therapy training services, cell collection, and cell storage services, the sale of cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, and the operation of a cell therapy clinic. Management maintains that revenues and their associated cash in-flows generated from our businesses will, over time, provide funds to support our clinical development activities as they do today for our general business operations. We believe the combination of our own therapeutics pipeline combined with our revenue generating capabilities provides the Company with a unique opportunity for growth and a pathway to profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue," or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The Company is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

