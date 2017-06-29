Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed three marketing mix modeling studies, stemming across various industries including banking, food and beverage, and supply chains. For each analytics study, Quantzig's team of analysts worked with leading organizations in their respective industries to tackle targeted challenges and provide actionable insights to overcome them.

Marketing Mix Modeling Study to Increase Operational Efficiency in Banking Industry

The stiff competition among the players in the banking industry has compelled them to target the right customer segments and improve ROI of marketing activities. This has driven the marketers in the banking industry to adopt marketing mix modeling. By using this technique, marketers can analyze data from past campaigns to plan better campaigns for the future across online and offline channels.

A leading bank in the US approached Quantzig to help them maintain and increase market share in the banking industry based on optimization of marketing spends. Quantzig's market mix modeling analysts analyzed various data such as market-level media measure, sales data, fixed marketing expenses, variable marketing expenses, and economic and purchase funnel indicators. This study will help organizations gain insights on the marketing landscape and make prudent investment and managerial decisions depending on the gathered information.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/marketing-mix-modeling-helps-banking-industry

Marketing Mix Optimization to Help Retail Chains Improve ROI

The necessity of retail companies to stay competitive in the market has made it crucial for companies to know their customers well, ensure efficient transformation of data into insights, and create a competitive advantage in terms of targeting and retaining their customers. Retaining customers is a major issue faced by current retailers as dissatisfied customers shift to competitors, also influencing others in their way.

A leading global retail chain approached Quantzig to help them design an effective marketing ROI solution which would help them understand the impact of marketing spend across channels like display, paid search, social media, FEP, and print. This study helps organizations to create an ROI simulator for analyzing the impact of investment decisions based on simulated scenarios, and then analyze the overall ROI from media spends for executive level performance snapshot.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/market-mix-optimization-retail-chain

Marketing Mix Modeling to Improve Profitability in the Food Beverage Industry

Marketers in the food and beverage industry are baffled by the changing taste preferences of the consumers. This is creating a growing need to leverage key technology strategies, to better understand millennial consumption behaviour. The adoption of marketing mix modelling is necessary to eliminate competition and stay on top of these ever-changing lifestyles and preferences.

A leading consumer food products manufacturer approached Quantzig to help them understand how to boost sales and increase customer loyalty. The client also wanted to improve their future media investment strategy and decision-making ability in the food and beverage industry based on optimization of marketing spends. This study acts as a benchmark for fetching real-time solutions for investment decisions, gaining visibility on the factors that influenced consumer buying behavior in the food and beverage industry.

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/market-mix-models-food-beverage-industry

In addition to these three studies, Quantzig has released their guide to marketing mix modeling (MMM), discussing factors such as:

How does MMM work?

How can industries reap the benefits of MMM?

Where marketers can go wrong when leveraging MMM

Read Quantzig's MMM guide: https://www.quantzig.com/blog/everything-need-know-marketing-mix-modeling

