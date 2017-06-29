Global Magnetic Plastics Market Trends and Forecast to 2022 - Asia Pacific Continues to Dominate the Magnetic Plastics Market

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global magnetic plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022 to reach around $39.32 billion by 2022.



Globally, the demand for magnetic plastics is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America markets. The growth is supported by increasing electronic media applications and healthcare industries in these regions, respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the magnetic plastics market. China and India have built an advantage of covering most the manufacturing and consumption market, and thus providing the maximum contribution in the global magnetic plastics market. North America is the second major consumer of the global magnetic plastics market owing to the large healthcare industry. Europe and Middle East & African countries are expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.



Magnetic plastics based on ferrite magnetic powder have higher demand due to easy availability and low price. On the other hand, magnetic plastics based on neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnetic powder have a limited market share due to the high price of neodymium metal. Apart from these two, modern technologies are developing a new kind of magnetic plastics, which are completely made from an organic polymer with no metallic components. This will create an opportunity for novel applications ensuring improved stability and compatibility.



The electrical & electronics segment is expected to maintain the global dominance in applications segment, driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global magnetic plastics followed by North America. Some of the key players in magnetic plastics are Hitachi Metals, Daido Steel, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, etc.



Report Scope:



Applications



- Electrical & Electronics

- Packaging & Labeling

- Healthcare Devices

- Others



Materials



- Ferrite Bonded Magnetic Plastics

- NdFeB Bonded Magnetic Plastics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Outline



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific Continues to Dominate the Magnetic Plastics Market

2.2 Electrical & Electronics Increasing its Lead with High Growth Coming from Developing Countries



3 Market Positioning

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Rare Earth Permanent Magnet

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 PESTLE Analysis

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.5 Patent Analysis



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing technological advancements across the application areas is driving the market demand for magnetic plastics

5.2.1.2 Adaptability of the magnetic plastics in emerging economies and increasing demand from end-user industries are expanding the potential opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variations in the prices of raw materials can restrain its growth

5.2.2.2 Changing geo-political structure and economic dynamic of various countries can affect the growth of polymer-based bonded magnets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations that are reducing the dependency on rare earth magnet materials

5.2.3.2 Growth in electronics and introduction of novel application areas



6 Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ferrite Bonded Magnetic Plastics

6.3 NdFeB Bonded Magnetic Plastics

6.4 Vendor Profiles

6.4.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

6.4.2 VACUUMSCHELZE (OM GROUP)

6.4.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

6.4.4 Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 ThyssenKrupp AG



7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electrical & Electronics

7.3 Packaging & Labeling

7.4 Healthcare Devices

7.5 Customer Profile

7.5.1 Toshiba Corporation

7.5.2 TDK Corporation

7.5.3 3M Company

7.5.4 General Electric (GE)

7.5.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Companies to Watch for

9.1 Perfect Polymers FZ-LLC

9.2 veekim

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Creation of New Product for Magnetic Plastics



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2 Market Landscape



11 Expert's Views



