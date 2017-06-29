

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding answers from the Justice Department regarding any potential conflicts of interest resulting from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe's handling of recent politically charged investigations.



A statement from Grassley said the request follows new reports that McCabe engaged in a political campaign and is the subject of an ongoing sex discrimination complaint supported by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



'It now appears that Acting Director McCabe is the subject of three separate pending investigations,' Grassley said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



Grassley said the Justice Department Inspector General is examining McCabe's failure to recuse himself from the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server due to his political relationship with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.



The Office of Special Counsel is also investigating allegations that McCabe violated the Hatch Act by engaging in political campaign activities, Grassley said.



Additionally, Grassley said McCabe is reportedly the subject of an open Equal Employment Opportunity complaint for alleged gender discrimination in which Flynn submitted a letter of support on behalf of a female FBI agent who reported the discrimination.



'Despite Flynn's role in the open complaint against McCabe, McCabe still worked on the FBI's investigation into Flynn's communications with Russian officials,' Grassley said.



The Iowa Senator notes McCabe was the approval authority for his own recusal memo and asked the Justice Department to provide an unredacted copy of the document no later than July 12th.



Grassley also asked Rosenstein to provide a written explanation of the steps he intends to take as McCabe's supervisor to address the appearance of political and other conflicts of interest.



