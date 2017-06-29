Long-standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus, in addition

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that, during its annual meeting held on June 22, 2017, Esker shareholders approved a 0.30€ per share dividend payment for the 2016 financial year, stable compared to the previous year.

The record date was on June 28, 2017, with the payment set to be completed on July 4, 2017. Shareholders having held their investment for more than two years in nominative form will receive a 10 percent bonus in addition to the regular dividend amount. This rule will apply for the first time for this dividend payment.

"We are happy to be able to continue our policy to reward shareholders through a consistent annual dividend payment," said Jean-Michel Beìrard, founder and CEO of Esker. "This policy is designed to not only recognize their commitment to Esker but also to reaffirm our confidence in the future of Esker and its continued success in the years to come."

Strong Financial Position

Esker's cash level reached 24.1 million of euros (11.7 million net of financial debt) as of March 31, 2017. In addition, Esker owns 140,000 treasury shares that can be used immediately for a potential acquisition. This puts Esker in a favorable condition to continue its strategy of combining organic growth and acquisitions.

2017 Outlook

Esker confirms that it expects to see double digit organic growth in its revenue in 2017. The strong recurring nature of its revenue (more than 77 percent of total revenue for Q1 2017) allows the company to be confident in its performance. In addition, Esker continues to see many customers choosing Esker for their document automation needs. These new contracts will feed Esker's growth in the quarters to come.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

