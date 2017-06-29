sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,77 Euro		+1,143
+2,26 %
WKN: 907928 ISIN: FR0000035818 Ticker-Symbol: EKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESKER SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESKER SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESKER SA
ESKER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESKER SA51,77+2,26 %