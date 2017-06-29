Organizations from various industries are looking to create a continuous up-to-date database to stay ahead or gain on the competition, beating them to new markets and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise as industries change. Market Intelligence is gaining popularity because it provides customized solutions and offers excellent value for the money by implementing a consciously low-overhead approach.

Infiniti Research recently completed three market intelligence studies, each focusing on a different domain, showing the range and flexibility of market research solutions:

Competitive intelligence Study for the Robotics Industry

With significant technological advancements and the increasing need for convenience, the robotics industry has witnessed significant growth over the last ten years. Applications of robotics are found in a wide spectrum of sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, construction, healthcare, and transportation. Despite this surge, there has been a hindrance to robotics integration and the overall growth of the market, caused from the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the safety and security of production units and the influx of identical products.

A leading trading and investment business company based out of Japan approached Infiniti to help in understanding the market for robotics integration in terms of size, forecast, CAGR, trends, drivers, and segmentation by end user industries. This study identifies key leading integrators in the end-user industries, market size in terms of value and volume, key trends, drivers, and potential growth opportunities.

Opportunities for the Smart Lighting Technology

The market for smart lighting technology is driven by the introduction of LED bulbs which has greater energy efficiency compared to incandescent light bulbs. With escalating concerns for the well-being of the environment, smart and wireless lighting controls are paving its way to the lighting industry. However, despite these emerging trends in the lighting industry, manufacturers still find it difficult to invest in new technologies.

A leading multinational company that manufactures consumer lifestyle, healthcare, and lighting products approached Infiniti to engage in a competitive intelligence study. The objective was to obtain information on the key stakeholders and decision makers and develop effective account based marketing strategies. The study helped the client to identify and obtain information on key stakeholders/decision makers responsible for lighting solutions, among other details, for up to ten chosen companies.

Procurement Intelligence Study for the Defense Sector

The bigwigs in the software industry like Oracle Corp. and Salesforce.com dominate the lucrative corporate procurement services market. The adoption of online purchasing platforms has led corporate procurement service providers to make huge profits by providing cloud-based platforms and management services to facilitate online purchases by big organizations. Although the procurement market is quite sophisticated with the presence of numerous service offerings, it is subjected to certain challenges such like finding and qualifying suppliers, while meeting high-quality standards and monitoring their performance over time.

A leading defense technology company approached Infiniti to help them develop an effective market entry strategy for procurement services and solutions in the US and understand the current market and competitive landscape for procurement services, market attractiveness for client's offerings, and identify ideal target market segments. This study helps organizations understand the competitive landscape, assess and enter new markets, benchmark their strengths, and assess customer needs and satisfaction levels.

