$1.78 Billion Composite Adhesives Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Composite Adhesives Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane), Component (One-Component, Two-Component), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace, Wind Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global composite adhesives market is projected to reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2022

The growing use of composite adhesives in automotive & transportation, marine, and aerospace industries is driving the market for composite adhesives. The use of composites in the wind energy industry in the last few years has also driven the growth of the composite adhesives market.

Automotive & transportation is the largest application segment of composite adhesives worldwide. The increasing use of adhesives in the aftermarket of automobile & transportation industry has been increasing, as the use of adhesives provides better performance and appearance as compared to the use of mechanical fasteners and welds. Weight reduction, improved crash & impact resistance, emission reduction control, and enhanced efficiency are the major upgrades which the automotive & transportation industry is endeavoring to achieve. Composites play a significant role in meeting almost all of these requirements and thus, are pushing the demand for composite adhesives.

On the basis of resin type, the composite adhesives market has been segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. Epoxy is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing resin type segment of the composite adhesives market from 2017 to 2022. The major driver for the epoxy segment is its increasing use in wind blade composites bonding and aircraft. This segment is also boosted by the increasing use of fiber-reinforced materials for fabricating components for rail, automotive, wind energy, marine, and building & construction applications.



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are considered the main regions for the composite adhesives market. The North America region leads the composite adhesives market, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the increased demand for green and renewable energy as well as aircraft, and the advancing automotive sector. The rising demand for high-quality composite adhesives products with superior properties has triggered the demand for composite adhesives. Increasing composite applications are also contributing to the growing demand for composite adhesives in the North America region.



Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced aircraft solutions for aerospace industry are expected to lead to the growth of the composite adhesives market in the coming years. On the contrary, environmental regulations and unstable economic cycles are the major restraints for the composite adhesives market.

