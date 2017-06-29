

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher for sixth straight session Thursday despite a bearish call on oil prices by Goldman Sachs.



Goldman sees a three-month average of $47.50 per barrel for WTI crude, down from a previous estimate of $55.00 a barrel. Analysts expect prices will be 'cyclically bullish within a structurally bearish framework.'



'The steady increase in the U.S. rig count and the six month drilling to production lag now imply that U.S. production will be growing strongly by the end of the OPEC deal,' they wrote.



August WTI oil up 19 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $44.93/bbl.



Still, crude oil is poised for its worst quarter since 2015, having dropped about 11 percent since March. Prices touched their lowest in 10 months last week.



In economic news, U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.4% annual pace in the first quarter, revised figures show. That's an improvement from the prior 1.2% reading and double the initial 0.7% estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX