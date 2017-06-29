Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed a sales analytics study for a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer. The goal of the study was to identify metrics to gauge the effectiveness of their existing sales force.

In the pharma industry, sales force is the most effective channel to understand physicians and customers' needs. Therefore, an in-depth analysis of sales force effectiveness is required to develop and restructure sales models around physician access and detailing channels. Organizations have started adopting analytics to support sales force needs and find new opportunities.

According to Quantizg's pharmaceutical industry sales analytics experts, "There is a growing need in the pharma industry to find a way to serve physicians as per their communication choices." Quantzig's sales force effectiveness analytics is much different from the sales analytics where the data is all about customers' behavior and buying experience. This assessment helps allocate more promotional efforts and target new types of customers.

Key benefits provided from this study:

Optimized sales process for maximum customer value and sales performance

Helped the sales team be more effective than before

Maximized the return with the existing sales force

Gained insights into customers and products

Improved performance management

In addition to this study, Quantzig also released their list of top five steps to improve sales force effectiveness for pharma companies.

