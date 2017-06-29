Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for MI Procedures & Rising Number of Outpatient Procedures

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global microwave ablation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave ablation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of microwave ablation systems to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physicians' offices. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Microwave ablation is an emerging technique in the overall tissue ablation market. The technique provides quicker ablation of large and small tumors and is used for the treatment of inoperable tumors (tumors that cannot be treated surgically). Several antennae that are used to perform microwave ablation are small, and designed with precise targeting power to prevent healthy tissues from damage. Microwave ablation is widely used in treating liver, kidney, lung, and breast cancers.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted microwave ablation techniques. The advances in technology have led to the implementation of high accuracy and precision laparoscopic microwave ablation in treating chronic diseases such as a liver tumor. The use of 3D magnetic image-guiding systems has provided an effective adjunct in laparoscopic ablation. It helps in providing better support to surgeons and increases clinical patient outcome.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising older population. The sedentary lifestyle negatively affects homeostasis in the body. Also, the eating habits of people worldwide are changing.

Key vendors



AngioDynamics

Medtronic

Perseon

Medwaves

NeuWave Medical

Other prominent vendors



Emblation Microwave

Miramar Labs

Symple Surgical

Urologix

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Microwave ablation: An overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Cost analysis



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by product type



Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 11: Geographical segmentation



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor analysis



