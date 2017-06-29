Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for MI Procedures & Rising Number of Outpatient Procedures

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global microwave ablation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave ablation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of microwave ablation systems to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physicians' offices. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Microwave ablation is an emerging technique in the overall tissue ablation market. The technique provides quicker ablation of large and small tumors and is used for the treatment of inoperable tumors (tumors that cannot be treated surgically). Several antennae that are used to perform microwave ablation are small, and designed with precise targeting power to prevent healthy tissues from damage. Microwave ablation is widely used in treating liver, kidney, lung, and breast cancers.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted microwave ablation techniques. The advances in technology have led to the implementation of high accuracy and precision laparoscopic microwave ablation in treating chronic diseases such as a liver tumor. The use of 3D magnetic image-guiding systems has provided an effective adjunct in laparoscopic ablation. It helps in providing better support to surgeons and increases clinical patient outcome.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising older population. The sedentary lifestyle negatively affects homeostasis in the body. Also, the eating habits of people worldwide are changing.
Key vendors
- AngioDynamics
- Medtronic
- Perseon
- Medwaves
- NeuWave Medical
Other prominent vendors
- Emblation Microwave
- Miramar Labs
- Symple Surgical
- Urologix
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Microwave ablation: An overview
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Cost analysis
Part 08: Market segmentation by application
Part 09: Market segmentation by product type
Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 11: Geographical segmentation
Part 12: Market drivers
Part 13: Impact of drivers
Part 14: Market challenges
Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 16: Market trends
Part 17: Vendor landscape
Part 18: Key vendor analysis
