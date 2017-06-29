sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 21:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for MI Procedures & Rising Number of Outpatient Procedures

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Microwave Ablation Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global microwave ablation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave ablation systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of microwave ablation systems to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physicians' offices. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Microwave ablation is an emerging technique in the overall tissue ablation market. The technique provides quicker ablation of large and small tumors and is used for the treatment of inoperable tumors (tumors that cannot be treated surgically). Several antennae that are used to perform microwave ablation are small, and designed with precise targeting power to prevent healthy tissues from damage. Microwave ablation is widely used in treating liver, kidney, lung, and breast cancers.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted microwave ablation techniques. The advances in technology have led to the implementation of high accuracy and precision laparoscopic microwave ablation in treating chronic diseases such as a liver tumor. The use of 3D magnetic image-guiding systems has provided an effective adjunct in laparoscopic ablation. It helps in providing better support to surgeons and increases clinical patient outcome.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising older population. The sedentary lifestyle negatively affects homeostasis in the body. Also, the eating habits of people worldwide are changing.


Key vendors

  • AngioDynamics
  • Medtronic
  • Perseon
  • Medwaves
  • NeuWave Medical

Other prominent vendors

  • Emblation Microwave
  • Miramar Labs
  • Symple Surgical
  • Urologix

Key Topics Covered:


Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Microwave ablation: An overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Cost analysis

Part 08: Market segmentation by application

Part 09: Market segmentation by product type

Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 11: Geographical segmentation

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lb5wbk/global_microwave


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire