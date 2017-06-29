

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., revealed Thursday she has placed a hold on President Donald Trump's nomination of Steven Bradbury to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation.



Bradbury authored the so-called 'torture memos' authorizing enhanced interrogation techniques under former President George W. Bush.



The enhanced interrogation techniques included waterboarding, slapping, stress positions, and sleep deprivation and have been described as torture by human rights groups.



During Bradbury's confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, Duckworth claimed torture endangers the lives of U.S. troops who serve every day in harm's way.



'When you're stuck bleeding in a helicopter behind enemy lines like I was, you hope and pray that if the enemy finds you first, they treat you humanely,' said Duckworth, a combat veteran.



She added, 'Mr. Bradbury lacked moral conviction in the Bush White House, and I don't think he can be trusted to stand up for the values I fought to defend, especially not in a Trump Presidency.'



A hold is a parliamentary procedure signaling that one or more Senators seek to prevent a nomination from reaching the floor, although the majority leader does not need follow the Senator's wishes.



