

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., has suggested two factions of Republicans in the Senate remain at an impasse over the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



'I still sense that we're at impasse,' Paul said in an interview on Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' on Thursday. 'There is still quite a bit of disagreement. There's basically two factions.'



'There's conservatives like myself who don't want new federal programs, we want to repeal Obamacare,' he added. 'And then there's some of the moderates who kind of want to keep some of Obamacare and they're not too opposed to new federal government programs.'



The comments from Paul come after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., delayed a vote on the healthcare bill until after the July 4th recess.



Paul said he proposed a plan to President Donald Trump that calls for splitting the legislation into two separate bills.



'What about dividing the bill in two?' Paul said. 'Do the repeal, which no Democrat will vote for. Repeal the taxes, repeal the regulations, and do a fix to Medicaid that helps to pay for everything.'



'No Democrats will vote for anything good like that,' he added. 'But Democrats will always vote for spending. So the big government Republicans that want more spending, take the spending and put it in a bill that Democrats will vote for.'



Paul suggested Trump could help force the two bills through the Senate using the force of his personality and the bully pulpit of the presidency.



