Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Vaccine Failures is a Major Challenge to Market Growth

The global foot and mouth disease vaccine market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foot and mouth disease vaccine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through applications such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in government initiatives. The increase in government initiatives is expected to propel the market growth. Government across various FMD endemic countries has been continuously pursuing plans to eradicate FMD by conducting various programs. It is also providing funds to foster R&D activities in the market.

One trend in market is increase in inorganic growth strategies. The market has been witnessing a trend of increased mergers and acquisitions, which will likely drive the market growth. Vendors are increasingly focusing on inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence and expertise in the market. In addition, such strategies will boost their growth and profitability in the market. These strategies will be beneficial for the new companies that aim to penetrate into the market quickly.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is increase in vaccine failures. There have been reports of vaccine failures regarding safety and efficacy in the prevention and treatment of FMD. This is expected to hinder the growth prospects, particularly in developing world. The alleged vaccine failures may also pose a threat to animals in Europe and North America. FMD virus can travel with infected livestock, which is believed to have been vaccinated but without any symptoms.

