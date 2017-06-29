Global Multi-Functional Printers Market 2017-2021 by Technology, Product, End-User & MFP Functionality

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Multi-Functional Printers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global multi-functional printers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Multi-Functional Printers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the MFPs used by the individual consumer, commercial and enterprise segments.

One trend in market is emergence of new technologies. LED technology was one the developments in the global printer market which was adopted in the MFPs as well in early 2012. The LED technology was developed to gain better resolution for the image, text, or content compared with laser technology.

The LED MFPs use the same technology as laser MFPs in terms of printing content onto the paper. However, it uses the light beamed from light emitting diode (LED) instead of the laser beam to create the impression of the content on the OPC drum. The precision of content formed on the OPC drum is much higher than the traditional laser beam technology, resulting in clearer content.

High-resolution color printing, which earlier depended on inkjet printers, will shift to LED MFPs. With the development of the LED technology, the printing speed for such high-resolution color printing is carried out at faster speeds and better ink/toner utilization, creating a win-win situation for the end-user in terms of expected print quality with lower TCO.

Key vendors



Canon

HP

Konica Minolta

KYOCERA Document Solution

RICOH

Xerox

Other prominent vendors



Brother International

Lexmark International

