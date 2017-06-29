HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - Houston-based CPA firm MRZ moves headquarters to the 11 th floor of Energy Tower IV on July 5 th , 2017.

ABOUT THE SPACE

The 26,417-square-foot space comprising the 11 th floor of Energy Tower IV was secured by MRZ in October of 2016. MRZ chose architectural firm PDR to help create a space reflective of MRZ's unique culture, one that facilitates collaboration and innovation. The new space includes what has been dubbed the "MRZ Social Club," a space comprised of two games rooms, a kitchen, and a coffee bar styled after a contemporary coffee shop.

The interior houses open door offices, with the exterior holding open concept workspaces that face the large windows of the building for maximum natural light. Focus rooms, collaboration spaces, and convertible standing desks round out a space created with employee productivity and comfort in mind.

Of the development process, PDR's Heather Wright says, "Working for MRZ was so unbelievably amazing! MRZ was engaged throughout the entire process and truly cared about how their unique culture would set the tone for the new workplace. PDR led discovery sessions with partners and employees which allowed MRZ to clearly define how their workplace could be a strategic tool for the evolution of the firm."

TECHNOLOGY-FORWARD WORKSPACE

MRZ recognized that building a technology-designed workspace was important in recruiting the next generation workforce, energizing the existing employee base and increasing productivity. Technology ease of use and end user adoption were also key considerations in the move. Information Technology group Netrix helped create an exceptional technology experience. Wireless content sharing, video conferencing, Wi-Fi capacity and scalability of systems were all carefully considered to choose systems and machines that contribute to a seamless work environment.

ABOUT THE MOVE

MRZ experienced double digit organic growth over the last several years in business, prompting doubled staffing numbers in 2016. To accommodate the growth, the company needed increased square footage. Leadership also wanted the opportunity to create a workspace that reflects the firm's unique culture. The company moves from just down the freeway, with its previous offices located at IH-10 and Echo Lane, to its new address at 11750 Katy Freeway.

Of the new space and the move, founding partner James Zapata says, "We are extremely excited about the move. The new space will augment our vibrant work culture and offer a unique client and employee experience."

ABOUT MRZ

MRZ has offices in Houston, Spring, and Austin, with a satellite office in South Carolina. The firm provides tax, audit, accounting and advisory, and valuation services to privately held middle-market businesses and individuals. The firm has developed a reputation for delivering innovative accounting and tax solutions through a high-energy, hands-on client experience.

To learn more about MRZ, or for more information about their accounting and tax services, visit them online at www.mrzllp.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/29/11G142101/Images/houston-office-mrz-5657a57bd182aa638974e9d5eb2c67b3.jpg

