GEP Again Recognized As Leader And Star Performer On Everest Group's PEAK Matrix' Of Procurement Service Providers

CLARK, New Jersey, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading global provider of procurement services and software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been recognized for five years running as both a "Leader" and "Star Performer" on the Everest Group's 2017 PEAK Matrix' Assessment of Procurement Outsourcing Providers.

The respected consulting and research firm, Everest Group, issues its analysis of the procurement service provider landscape annually, measuring global providers on its proprietary PEAK Matrix.

The report evaluates procurement outsourcing service providers on criteria that include market success and wins, scale, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction levels. The Star Performer title is awarded to providers demonstrating the strongest year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix.

In its assessment, Everest Group noted that GEP had consolidated its position as a Leader, with annualized contract value (ACV) growth of 25 percent in 2016. GEP was also cited for expanding its technology team to further enhance the capabilities of its proprietary software, SMART by GEP; opening new COEs to strengthen delivery capabilities; and expanding its delivery team with new offices in several global locations.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Recently named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner, Spend Matters, Paystream and Ardent Partners. GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement-as-a-Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on both Procurement Consulting and Supply Chain Consulting.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Global VP, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP Worldwide

Phone: 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gep-again-recognized-as-leader-and-star-performer-on-everest-groups-peak-matrix-of-procurement-service-providers-300482191.html