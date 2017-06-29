TYSONS CORNER, VA--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - Datablink, a global provider of advanced authentication and transaction signing solutions, announced that 7COMm, a Brazil-based IT services firm, stands as one of its latest technology partners to harness Datablink's powerful, yet easy-to-use mobile validation technology.

Through the 7COMm-Datablink partnership, Datablink's mobile token with QR code and push technologies will be available within 7COMm's payment platform solutions that are relied upon by leading financial institutions. The integration offers improved validation of transactions for payment platforms specifically designed for a variety of mobile-based payment needs.

"This partnership will take advantage of our proven, time-tested expertise as well as our award-winning authentication and transaction technology," said Alexandre Cagnoni, CEO at Datablink. "We're pleased to name 7COMm as one of our latest partners, as they bring decades of experience in technology deployments for the financial sector. We look forward to continue playing a vital role in their effort to strengthen, streamline and simplify their mobile payment platforms."

"7COMm's payment platform technology is used by millions of consumers through the apps offered by their financial institutions -- making security and ease of use a top priority," said Estefanie Mari, executive director of 7COMm. "Datablink serves as a trusted authentication partner in our continual effort to maintain the perfect combination of protection and speed for mobile transactions."

About Datablink

Datablink is a global provider of advanced authentication and transaction signing solutions. Banks and enterprises around the globe rely on Datablink's innovative out-of-band technology to protect millions of online users and transactions every day. Headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Datablink has been honored with numerous industry awards for its powerful security technologies. For more information, visit www.datablink.com.

