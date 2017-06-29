Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market to 2021

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global functional powder drinks concentrates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional powder drinks concentrates market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of functional powder drinks concentrates. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing health and wellness trend, coupled with the need for weight management, has been encouraging consumers to adopt more active lifestyles. This is a positive factor for the growth of the global functional powder drink concentrates market. Additionally, a rising number of gyms and outdoor sporting events in developed and developing countries have been providing significant growth opportunities for functional beverages like functional powder drink concentrates.

As these are positioned as essential products, especially during physical exercises, their demand is increasing exponentially with the rising memberships in various gyms and health clubs. For example, many functional powder drink concentrates are marketed as hydration drinks for use during exercise and sports. These come with additional ingredients that help in energy boosting and antioxidation, better recovery during heavy exercise, enhance performance, and maximize workout benefits.

According to the report, functional powder drink concentrates are being marketed as products that have additional ingredients to provide a wide range of health-related benefits. The presence of ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, antioxidants, amino acids, and beneficial bacteria helps improve digestive health, and intestinal flora and gut function; improve mental strength; enhance immune system; improve heart rate; and aid in providing hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits post exercise.

Further, the report states that with the increasing rates of diabetes and obesity across the globe, the high sugar content in many functional powder drink concentrates deters consumers from purchasing them. Excessive consumption of products that have a high sugar content can increase an individual's blood sugar level and weight, which might lead to diabetes and obesity. The obesity rates are already high in high-income countries and are also growing in the low- and middle-income countries. I

Key vendors



Mondelez International

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Sqwincher

Other prominent vendors



Ajinomoto

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

T.C. Pharma

WhiteWave Foods

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tncx5/global_functional

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716