sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0JK4H ISIN: US86400R1059 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
29.06.2017 | 22:09
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Aftermaster, Inc.: Aftermaster to Host Business Update Call

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM), an award-winning, industry leading audio company, will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday July 05, 2017 at 4:15 ET to provide investors and interested parties a business update.

Participant Instructions:

  • Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 859-8954
  • Conference ID: 48239638

ABOUT AFTERMASTER

AfterMaster is a groundbreaking audio technology originally developed for the mastering, re-mastering and processing of audio through AfterMaster HD Audio Labs, Inc. AfterMaster delivers an unparalleled clarity, depth, and fullness to audio recordings, while delivering a significant increase in volume without increased distortion or loss of dynamic range. The technology has been utilized by a number of leading musicians seeking to create a fuller and richer sound quality than otherwise available in digital audio.

Contact Information:

Mark Depew
Senior Vice President
mdepew@aftermaster.com

SOURCE: Aftermaster, Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE