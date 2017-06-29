Aftermaster, Inc.: Aftermaster to Host Business Update Call

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM), an award-winning, industry leading audio company, will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday July 05, 2017 at 4:15 ET to provide investors and interested parties a business update.

Participant Instructions:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 859-8954

Conference ID: 48239638

ABOUT AFTERMASTER

AfterMaster is a groundbreaking audio technology originally developed for the mastering, re-mastering and processing of audio through AfterMaster HD Audio Labs, Inc. AfterMaster delivers an unparalleled clarity, depth, and fullness to audio recordings, while delivering a significant increase in volume without increased distortion or loss of dynamic range. The technology has been utilized by a number of leading musicians seeking to create a fuller and richer sound quality than otherwise available in digital audio.

Contact Information:

Mark Depew

Senior Vice President

mdepew@aftermaster.com

