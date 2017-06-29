BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- FinishMaster, Inc., ("FinishMaster") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS), announced today it has opened its first location, a greenfield branch, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville opening marks FinishMaster's fifth location in the state and supports its strategic plan to expand in major metropolitan areas.

The new Nashville branch brings an experienced team to the market with expertise in product application, technical support, process analysis, and inventory management. The team will work rigorously to build strong relationships with customers in the Nashville metro and surrounding cities and counties.

With the addition of Nashville, FinishMaster now operates 216 branches in 33 states and remains committed to growing its national footprint organically and through select acquisitions.

"Our Nashville branch extends FinishMaster's tradition of delivering exceptional customer experiences to a new market. We are committed to elevating the standard in customer service and are excited for the opportunity to build new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to customers in Nashville," said President and COO Steve Arndt.

"This newest branch provides opportunity for FinishMaster to build partnerships in a new market and underscores our strategic plan to greenfield in key metropolitan areas," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States. It operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Eric Bussieres

Chief Financial Officer

450 641-6958

investorrelations@uniselect.com



