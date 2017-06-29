TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX)(CSE: PTX.CN)(CNSX: PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") announces the launch of their brand new community resource website, on Saturday, July 1st, 2017. The URL is www.cannabismall.org. The intention of the site is to become an important voice in the cannabis community of Canada and eventually the world. As well, the site will provide regular updates on the building of the Cannabismall.shop website.

Platinex further announces since June 28, 2016 (8,219,000) warrants have been exercised to net the treasury $415,950. Currently 4,501,000 of the June 28, 2016 and August 25, 2016 warrants remain outstanding at an exercise price of $0.10/share until June 28, 2021.

Giving consideration to the exercise of the warrants the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 81,238,710.

James R. Trusler, President & CEO of Platinex, states: "Shareholder support with the success of the warrant exercises provides excellent support as Platinex continues to develop its business plan."

About Platinex Inc. - Platinex has a long history of resource exploration and continues to focus efforts in this area. Platinex is also currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. Cannabismall.org is set to launch on July 1, 2017. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

