BizVibea smart b2b networking platform for global b2b buyers and suppliers, today announced the next generation of its b2b networking platform for Africa's textiles industry. BizVibe is introducing a revolutionary matchmaking chatbot that will change the way global buyers connect with suppliers for African fabric. BizVibe creates 1000's of opportunities daily for its users, and this new smart matchmaking chatbot is expected to further innovate for b2b networking platforms, making the process faster, simpler, and smarter. BizVibe is already home to over 3,700 African textiles and fabric suppliers ready to get their hands on this platform.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006270/en/

BizVibe Enhances its Platform with a Revolutionary Matchmaking Chatbot for the African Textiles and Fabrics Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Use the Chatbot First Exclusively Here

Why the African Textiles Industry?

Africa's largely untapped fabric market is providing companies around the world with new opportunities. It is an especially lucrative location for European buyers, many of whom have already started to enter Africa's emerging textile hub. East African countries, specifically Kenya and Ethiopia, are expected to drive the growth of the African fabric market through 2020. These countries offer reduced production costs, high availability of workforce, large production capacity, and benefits related to location and landscape making it a hotbed for global sourcing opportunities for African textiles and African fabric.

In addition to 3,700 African textiles and fabric suppliers. BizVibe's networking platform also helps global trade professionals connect with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe finds you the top suppliers, helping you to reduce time spent researching sourcing opportunities.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them to connect, engage, and make business deals.

Key Features Include:

Search: Find businesses by name, category, ranking, and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities and pin your favourite businesses in one place

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free

Download: Company profiles, product catalogs, contact details, and more

Chatbot: Reduce time spent researching business opportunities. Let the chatbot connect you

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

Let the clients come to you. Add your company to the BizVibe network and get matched with like-minded businesses

BizVibe is home to over 7 million company profiles across 700+ industries total, including over140,000 companies in the textiles industry worldwide. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile appTo make things as simple as possible allow the chatbot to create business opportunities for you

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006270/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com