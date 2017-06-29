VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) -

TIMING OF RELEASE OF Q2 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX: AAR.UN) (the "Trust") announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on Wednesday August 9, 2017. Management will host the conference call at 1:00 pm (EDT) on Thursday, August 10, 2017 to review the financial results and corporate developments for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, August 10, 2017 1:00 pm (EDT) Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA) 1 (888) 390-0546 International or Local Toronto 1 (416) 764-8688

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the above numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Conference Call.

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on August 10, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until Thursday August 17, 2017.

Replay toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA) 1 (888) 390-0541 Replay international or local Toronto 1 (416) 764-8677 Please enter the Replay ID# 891473, followed by the # key.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

The Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

For more information please contact:

Sylvia Slaughter

Director of Investor Relations

(416) 479-8590 Ext 267

E-mail: sslaughter@piret.ca



Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

Suite 910, 925 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2

Phone: (888) 681-5959

www.piret.ca



Toronto Stock Exchange - AAR.UN