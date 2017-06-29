Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Report 2017 - Data & Forecasts 2015-2020, 2021-2026, and 2027-2032

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a comprehensive market research report on the global market for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Fuel cell technology can be used in virtually every kind of transportation, including cars, trucks, buses, forklifts, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, boats, submarines, and trams. However, the focus of this study is light vehicles, which includes cars, minivans and small trucks. These vehicles have gross weight of up to 6 metric tons or North American Class 5 gross vehicle weight rating.



Cumulatively, over 22.2 million hydrogen fuel cell vehicles be sold or leased worldwide by 2032. These sales will generate collective revenues upwards of $1.1 trillion for the auto industry by 2032. Information Trends projects that by 2050, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will become the fastest growing segment of the global automobile market.

With only three major competitors in the market, Toyota generated over 80 percent in sales in 2016. Hyundai had second highest sales, followed by Honda. The market will become more competitive as Mercedes-Benz rollouts out a fuel cell vehicle in the second half of 2017, followed by several other automakers over the next few years.



Current customers of these vehicles include vehicle fleets, government agencies, and early adopters. Until a critical mass of customers is reached in the 2020's, the market will remain confined to early adopters and affluent segments of society.



By 2020, sufficient hydrogen fueling infrastructures will be in place in several regions of the world, giving an initial boost to the market for these vehicles. As fueling infrastructures further expand during the 2020's, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will begin to garner even greater market acceptance.

The following developments point to a bright future for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles:



- Widespread deployments of hydrogen fueling stations in several regions of the world.

- Emergence of public-private partnerships to support these deployments and to drive the uptake of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

- Serious spending on R&D to drive component costs and fueling infrastructure costs down to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles cost-competitive with other vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Scope of the Report



3 Fuel Cell Technology

3.1 Early Fuel Cells

3.2 Modern-Day Fuel Cells

3.3 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

3.4 Platinum as a Catalyst

3.5 Fuel Cells and Batteries

3.6 Durability of Fuel Cell Systems

3.7 Hydrogen Storage



4 Cost Factors

4.1 Cost of Fuel Cells

4.2 Costs of Production and Delivery

4.3 Cost of Platinum Catalyst



5 Fuel Cell Vehicle

5.1 Fuel Cell Vehicles vs. Gasoline-Powered Vehicles

5.2 Fuel Cell Vehicles vs. Battery-Electric Vehicles

5.3 Fuel Cell Vehicles vs. Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles



6 Pros and Cons of Fuel Cell Vehicles

6.1 Pros

6.2 Cons



7 Growth Factors

7.1 Regulatory Requirements

7.2 Availability of Hydrogen

7.3 Single Standard

7.4 Hydrogen Station Costs and Availability

7.5 Government Support



8 Industry Collaboration

8.1 Hydrogen Council

8.2 Toyota and Mazda

8.3 Toyota and BMW

8.4 Renault-Nissan Alliance and AFCC

8.5 Volkswagen and Ballard Power Systems

8.6 Honda Motor Co. and General Motors

8.7 H2USA

8.8 Collaborative Initiatives in Europe

8.8.1 European Union

8.8.2 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking

8.8.3 HyTEC Project

8.8.4 HyFive Project

8.8.5 H2ME



9 Asia Pacific: Deployments



10 EMEA: Deployments



11 Deployments: The Americas



12 Automaker Strategies

12.1 Toyota

12.2 Hyundai

12.3 Honda

12.4 Tata Motors

12.5 Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)

12.6 Kia

12.7. Volkswagen Group (Audi)

12.8. Ford

12.9 Nissan

12.10. Renault

12.11 General Motors

12.12. BMW

12.13 Mazda

12.15 Mitsubishi

12.16 Suzuki

12.17 Other Automakers

12.17.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

12.17.2 PSA Peugeot Citroen

12.17.3 Volvo

12.17.4 Mahindra & Mahindra



13 Market Sizing and Forecasts

13.1 Market Size and Market Share

13.2 Fuel Cell Vehicles Sales/Leases Forecast



14 Future of Fuel Cell Vehicles

14.1 Prerequisites to Market Growth

14.2 Adoption Drivers

14.3 Comparative Strengths

14.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles Availability

14.5 Fuel Cell Vehicles Ecosystem

14.6 Availability of Hydrogen Infrastructure

14.7 Role of Fuel Cell Vehicles in Zero-Carbon Mobility



15 Key Findings



16 Recommendations



