VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NAN)(OTCBB: WSCRF)(CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 29, 2017.

The shareholders ratified and approved the number of directors at six (6) and Doug Ford, Jim Clucas, Gilbert Clark, Christopher Messina, Keith Morrison and John Sabine were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP were re-appointed as auditors and shareholders approved the Company's Stock Option Plan as detailed in the Management Information Circular dated as of May 25, 2017.

Following the meeting, the board of directors re-appointed John Sabine as Chairman, Keith Morrison, CEO, Alex Dann, CFO and Mark Fedikow, President.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The greater than 75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port (See NAN News Release dated January 19, 2015) with an all year round shipping season and abundant hydro-electric potential.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Fedikow

President

North American Nickel Inc.

