There is a growing need among companies across the telecom and media industries to explore new ideas to increase customer acquisition and profits during a time of stagnant growth. There is a crucial need to incorporate customer analytics to generate unique market insights for consumer-oriented companies in the industry. Taste and preference across different customer demographics is always dynamic in nature and continuously changes. To meet this ever-changing demand in the consumer market, telecom and media companies need to create deep personal experiences and innovative products.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "Analytics can help in delivering incremental value to clients based on insights from their consumption (STB, VOD, IPTV etc.), online purchases, and social media data. This assessment helps to analyze the activities of new customers such as: online behavior, interests, purchasing habits, and demographics."

Quantzig's latest customer analytics study identifies the value drivers which are boosting the telecom and media industry, providing recommendations to the organizations about how to achieve efficiency in their operations and build and retain customer base.

Key Benefits Provided by this Study:

Identified drivers of consumption and content preferences to tailor recommendations and advertisements

Measured concurrency of viewership across different devices

Performed correlation analysis of program vs. device and concurrent viewership analysis of programs/device w.r.t. time

Measured customer stickiness of programs based on RFM analysis across devices

