PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Baby Car Seat Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Artsana, Britax, Diono, Graco Children's Products & RECARO

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Baby Car Seat Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global baby car seat market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby car seat market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales and value, and excludes new shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is multifunctional features in car seats. Advances in technology have resulted in the development of highly sophisticated and comfortable baby car seats. For instance, RECARO baby car seats are made of cloud comfort memory foam. Its temperature balancing fabrics provide ventilation, and its racing-inspired full-body side impact protection technology protects the head, neck, face, torso, and pelvis of a child in case of a side-impact crash. The twist-resistant HERO harness technology in these car seats ensures the protection and comfort of babies. These factors improve the performance and functionality of baby car seats and aid market growth.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is preference for product bundling strategies. Product bundling is a marketing approach, where the key competitors combine and offer one or more products or services together, usually at a price that is less than the sum of the individual products' prices. This strategy is adopted by several players in the market to increase their consumer base.

Further, the report states that a major challenge for the vendors in the market is the short life cycle of baby car seats. Baby car seats have a short life cycle because children grow fast, and as they grow, the car seats need to be changed according to their ages, weights, and sizes. This is because each type of baby car seat has its own weight limit. Using a baby car seat that is not apt for the baby's weight can result in fatal accidents.

Key vendors

  • Artsana
  • Britax
  • Diono
  • Graco Children's Products
  • RECARO

Other prominent vendors

  • BABY LOVE
  • Baby Trend
  • Brevi
  • Clek
  • Combi
  • CONCORD
  • Cosatto
  • Dorel Juvenile
  • Evenflo
  • hauck
  • InfaSecure
  • Kids II
  • Mothercare
  • Nuna
  • renolux
  • Stokke
  • Summer Infant

